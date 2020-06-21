Will Smith opens up about raising his daughter Willow Smith: “She made me discover the feelings “

For a special edition of the feast of the parents of Jada Pinkett Smithit is Red Table Talk, Will Smith he joined his wife on the red sofa for a the intimate conversation in the head-to-head in the upbringing of the children.

From the lessons that have been learned from the parents, of the failures that have had to overcome and what their children have taught them through all of this, opens up about his journey to fatherhood. During their candid conversation, Jada was asked Will, “When Do you think your instinct of paternity is high?”

“Since the age of six years old, I wanted to be a father,” I replied. “I loved the way my family was, but there are huge gaps critical in the upbringing of the children of my father that I wanted to correct. At the age of ten years old, I remember watching my father and thought I could do better than him.”

He continued: “My father had a bit of a sense of humor. I was a sweet girl, as I was not a child that you need to hit, to hit or strike. So, growing up in a home where physical abuse was approved , I was really irritated the skin. It hurts the spirit. “

And for the Will, to become a father for the first time was a transformative experience. The Pursuit of Happiness the actor became emotional when reflecting on how to become a father for the first time at the age of 24 years, his eldest son Trey Smith.