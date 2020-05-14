Will Smith pays tribute to Michael Jordan with his collection of Bel-Air

Posted on May 14, 2020 at 14h11 by Sarah

Michael Jordana source of inexhaustible inspiration.

A capsule collection already available

With the major success of the docu-series The Last DanceMichael Jordan finds himself in the heart of the news and many tributes. Among these demonstrations of respect and admiration, the arrival of a collection Bel-Air Athlectics inspired by the legend of basketball. Big Fan of the basketball, Will Smith held, in turn, to celebrate the athlete/his friend through a capsule that is oriented around four parts : two t-shirts long sleeve and two t-shirts. Between references to the sixth title of champion Bulls and wink to the Birmingham Barons, a team that hosted Michael in 1994 during his short career of baseball player… The collection is full of messages and style. Find all of this capsule collection exclusive today, on the e-shop of Bel-Air Athletics.

Treat yourself to a pair worn by the legend

And if you missed it, note that in this very moment, is holding an exceptional auction in Sotherby’s. In game ? A pair of Air Jordan 1 have belonged to Michael Jordan in the 80’s. After having long been the property of the founder of the museum dedicated to the sneaker, Jordan Gellerthe pair was scheduled to land in new hands can cost several thousands of dollars to afford this treasure. If such is your case, go for it, the sale ends at the end of the week, the May 17,.