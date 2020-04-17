Will Smith plays a cult scene from the Prince of Bel-Air Tyra Banks

While Bad Boys For Life is now available on VOD in France, Will Smith had fun to recreate a scene that he loves the Prince of Bel Air in the company of Tyra Banks.

27 years after, the Fresh Prince and Tyra Banks to give to new the replica. In 1993, Tyra Banks played Jackie, a former girlfriend of Will’s, which began a huge argument with him.

“I love so much this scene“says Will Smith from his home in Los Angeles.

Tyla Banks was 19 years old at the time. She says that it was the first time she participated in the filming of a fiction. She had previously appeared in 2 clips : “Black or White” by Michael Jackson and “Love Thing” of Tina Turner.

It has since become a producer renowned for having launched the tv reality show Top Model USA.

The Prince of Bel Air has had 6 seasons released between 1990 and 1996 on NBC in the United States.