Will Smith. Prince of pitres – Cinema

The actor play-boy of the “Men in Black” and “the Prince of Bel Air” returns to the cinema in the skin (blue) from the genius of Aladdin’s lamp. The film “Aladdin” is adapted from the Disney animated by director English Guy Ritchie. Engineering rapper or Paris promotion, the actor loves to clown.

He has been dancing hip-hop in sweat rose on the plateau of Daily life in Paris, lets disguise yourself as a lamp oil on one of the queen of the talk show american Ellen DeGeneres, attempts to speak japanese in Tokyo, raised in the citadel of Amman in Jordan… Will Smith is what you call a good customer. In his round of promo for the release of ” Aladdin “, the actor does not hesitate to do the show. He’s right : the Guy Ritchie movie was placed from the outset, topping the box office since its release on may 22.

In Paris, polo red and black sneakers, he walks his high stature (1.90 m) in the corridors of the palace invested by the production. He has delivered some confidences on his role of the good genie of the lamp, euphoric and smiling. “When Disney studios asked me to take over the role played by Robin Williams 27 years ago, I hesitated at first,” says the star of ” Men In Black “. “He had revolutionized the exercise by bringing his humor and his references to modern to a cartoon. No one had ever done this before and I was impressed. I wondered what I could bring to the role. And when I trained to sing the first song ” I’m your best friend “, I found the character that I was going to bring it to the genius : hip-hop, of music, that is to say, add what I know to do “.

And it works : in the role of the engineering blue which is awakened by the young orphan of the streets, the comedian brings his energy, his humor and his banter. A copied-pasted effective cartoon Disney, where we find the greatest hits of composer Alan Menken, such as the song ” This blue dream “. The american group turns to the chain, with real actors, its greatest success : after “Dumbo” and before “The Lion King” (July 17).

“There is all the magic of Disney through this film, which is pass messages : you will find love if you turn towards yourself, and the engineering is the central idea. It represents what love is supposed to mean among human beings. The only thing it can’t give you, it is love, it is to make someone love you or make you love. Nobody can create the light of love “, is to ignite the actor definitely inspired.





The trilogy of success

He has found the woman of his life without proper engineering : married for the first time he briefly married, in 1997, the actress Jada Pinkett Smith… he blows with Eddie Murphy and he was a fan child ! Father of three (great) children, Trey, Jaden and Willow, he meets a worldwide success in 1990 with the series ‘ the Prince of Bel Air “, a soap to its name. The story is of a teenager cool who has just moved to Los Angeles in the family’s posh his uncle’s lawyer. Will Smith was then 22 years old and is already a young rap star in the United States where it occurs under the name of Fresh Prince. A name given by his teachers at school. This son of merchants of Philadelphia, from difficult neighborhoods, good student, friendly and good speaker, would have been able to win a scholarship to the university. But his love for the music pushes him to try his luck on the west coast. After six seasons of ” the Prince of Bel Air “, Will Smith is a star in the world. He followed that up with a blockbuster, ” Bad Boys “, Michael Bay, a duo of cops black on a big heist in Miami. Will come the year after, the fantasy film “Independence Day” and the huge success of “Men in Black” with Tommy Lee Jones – whose 4e component out these days but without Will Smith –. The kid with baseball cap casual Prince becomes a real hero in hollywood, saving the world and wielding humor.





The recipe for longevity

After ” Enemy of the State “, Tony Scott, ” Wild Wild West “, or ” I, Robot “. He ventured with success in the romantic comedy with “Hitch” in 2005. Before playing in Aladdin, he joined in 2004 the cast of the ” Gang of Sharks “, mini-fish, neon, looking forward to laugh with his children whom he is very close. He also played in “the pursuit of happiness” with his son Jaden, and then, in the feature film fantastic and unconvincing “After Earth” (released successfully last Sunday on TF1), of which he is the screenwriter, and he has co-produced with his wife and his brother-in-law. A real family business, over which hovers a mere shadow, rumors of their belonging to the Church of Scientology, like her good friend Tom Cruise. Not of what but seal to the atmosphere.

The recipe of the longevity of Will, it is Guy Richie who gives it : “He has an infectious energy, huge. He gave to the team, he remained on deck while all the jacks while he did not have to do it “. A good genius, in short.