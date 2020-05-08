Will Smith rape his career on the set of Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)

On Thursday, 9 January, Will Smith was the special guest of Jimmy Fallon on the occasion of the release of the film Bad Boys 3. And as the actor was not really in the habit of just an interview classic, the latter has decided to deliver a performance quite out of the ordinary. It is therefore up to the sides of the facilitator worship that he has performed a rap on the key moments of his long and successful career. In chronological order, Will and Jimmy are so moved by the Prince of Bel-Air (and her mythical dance), Bad Boys or even Men in Black. So many good memories listed the actor in less than three minutes in a scene that may already become legendary.

Obviously very inspired, Will Smith also touched on his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith and her three children. A few days of the release of Bad Boys fo Lifethe actor has thus given his all to the promotion. A commitment identical to that of the film since the latter has asserted that he had performed the stunts himself : “I conducted two waterfalls and I said to myself, ‘You’re not better than Tom Cruise'”. In any case, one thing is for sure, no actor would rape as well as him…