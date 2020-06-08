Will Smith rejuvenated (and déboublé), here’s how

In Gemini Man, Will Smith, a professional killer, must fight against the hardest opponent he ever met with: himself! Here are the secrets of your performance amazing, the special effects amazing.
Usually, fans of Will Smith have for their money. A true showman, the American comedian made a splash with each appearance, as when he was the guest of Daily in January. On Instagram, “Will” is also a misfortune, as when he attempted his own version of the Matrix, at the expense of his son Trey. At the end of April, in the containment due to the pandemic of Covid-19, he went off stage during a course of yoga, obviously not very comfortable. Yes, those who like the former star of the Prince of Bel-Air are often spoiled, especially between his wife Jada and his children, the clan Smith will never be a lack of energy. No danger of getting bored not in front of Gemini Man with… two Will Smith for the price of one!
Will Smith in the face with his double
In this thriller, our hero, exclaimed Henry Brogan, a professional killer, a formidable one. But now that he is in turn attacked by a real commando. Henry alive and realizes that a government program named Gemini seeks to eliminate it. To his great surprise, he discovers that the one who is in charge of the killer is none other than… his clone. A fierce adversary, able by definition to guess the slightest of his movements. In a double role that is difficult to hold, Will Smith is very convincing in this entertainment at the impressive technique. The idea of the film has sprouted in the 90s, with many filmmakers (Tony Scott, Curtis Hanson) and the stars (Nicolas Cage or Johnny Depp) being considered, but the special effects were not yet sufficiently advanced.
Thanks to performance capture
The technological challenge of the film was twofold, as not only was it to create a second, Will Smith is able to evolve in the face of his model, but it had to be more than this “new Will” to be rejuvenated since it is the age of a twenty-year (against a fifty for the true). To do this, the director Ang Lee did not appeal to the rejuvenation digital like Martin Scorsese to The Irishmanbut to the performance capture this technique of recording the gestures used by Andy Serkis in The Planet of the apes. It is, therefore, a Will Smith encased sensor that embodied his clone, before confronting something of himself on the screen. A sacred (double) performance for a single actor!