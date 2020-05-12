Will Smith rejuvenated thanks to the special effects for “the Gemini Man”

Since the beginning of her film career, the american actor Will Smith has faced many opponents : aliens, gangsters, terrorists, and many others. The science fiction thriller “Gemini Man” he will be facing an enemy never seen before : himself.

The movie will see Will Smith fight a youth version of himself, realized through techniques of “de-aging“. Often used by Hollywood to erase a few wrinkles, this process will be pushed even further since this time, the younger version of Will Smith will be entirely created by computer, with a realism up to the pores, tendons and blood vessels.

“In the past, we would have taken the son of Will Smith to play –one would have a haircut and make-up differently and it would have been called a clone“said Thursday the director Ang Lee, before the broadcast in Los Angeles to a trailer for the feature film which comes out in October.”But it does not do well with this media“, has he added, referring to the 3D scenes of the film.

“Gemini Man“remained in the development phase for twenty years, going from studio to studio, changing of director and star. But to recreate a human face, realistic has long been an ambition out of reach, ” said Bill Westenhofer, responsible for the special effects.

“Each of us is an expert […] For millions of years, the face is the way we look at someone and by which we can tell if we are lied to“, he continued, noting that the perception of “intricacies comes from the subconscious mind“. “Failed to re-create digitally is very difficult“said Mr. Westenhofer.

Will Smith and several liners have played the clone, equipped with combinations of motion-capture before the magic of special effects does not give him life.

The experts of the film have also looked at photos and videos of Will Smith when he was twenty years –the age of the clone–. And they have studied the morphology of aging and human anatomy, in particular the interaction of the facial muscles at the microscopic level.

The producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, hired on the project for more than ten years, and felt that the bond “revolutionary“of this technique and its accuracy was equivalent to “go from black and white to color“.

The trailer :