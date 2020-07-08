Will Smith remembers having been called N-Word by the police, “more than 10 times”

Will Smith participated in a recent discussion with Angela Rye and he spoke of how he was called racial slurs by police while he was growing up in Philadelphia.

“I grew up in, you know, The mayor Rizzo. He is a former chief of police for the position of mayor and he had a hand of iron,” said the actor of 51 years of age during an episode of A with Angela Rye. “I have been called a n — r by the police in Philadelphia in more than 10 times, isn’t it? Often made me stop. So, I understand what that is, you know, to be in these circumstances with the police, has the impression of being busy. It is a force of occupation. ”

The candidate, for two Oscars he also recalled that he attended a catholic school in the suburbs, and said that he understood ” what are the disparities in a way that is very interesting.”

“The white children were happy when the police came, and my heart always began to beat,” Smith said. “There’s a part of this is that people who don’t grow up in this that you simply can not understand. You just can’t understand the way you feel when you live in an occupied territory. “