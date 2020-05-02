Will Smith reunites the team from “Prince of Bel-Air” for a special broadcast

The actor Will Smith — Armando Gallo / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



For the last episode of his show, confined on Snapchat, Will From Home,

Will Smith has wanted to end in beauty. The star has therefore decided to invite all the actors and actresses of the Prince of Bel-Airfor a beautiful moment of nostalgia. Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell have reminisced on the times best of the cult series. In the first part of the episode, we learn in particular that this is Alfonso Ribeiro, the interpreter of Carlton Banks in the series, which gave Will Smith the idea of keeping her own surname for her character.

“You had so much intelligence. You said to me “It is necessary that you do it because it is like it all the world will call until the end of your life !” “said Will Smith.

Good memories

DJ Jazzy Jeff, the music partner of Will Smith since his debut, has unveiled the worst part of her life star of the small screen : the fact that the fans expect it to be as his character is Jazz !

“It irritated me that everyone has all the time wanted to do the special hand grip that was all the two. We saw it in the eyes of the people they were trying to do, but I would take their hand and I was holding him firmly. Apart from that, this is great ! “, he confided to her boyfriend hilarious.

The second part of the show will be aired this Thursday on the account Snapchat Will Smith. And for those who do not have access to the application, excerpts of the show are broadcast on YoutTube.