Will Smith soon to the poster of a movie about slavery • RAPRNB

Under the leadership of the director of the african-American Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith will take on the role of leadership in the The emancipationa movie is based on a real story of Gordon, a slave having escaped from a plantation in the State of Louisiana, in 1863.

After having played Muhammad Ali in 2001, Chris Gardner in the movement of In the search of the happiness or even the father of Serena Williams in a movie that will be released very soon, Will Smith will fall again in the skin of a real character. The actor (and rapper) of 51 years, revealed in the 90’s with the legendary series The Prince of Bel-Air interpret and Gordon, also known under the name of “Whipped Peter” due to the physical abuse visible that he was being subjected to by their owners. This slave had earned his reputation by defecting to a plantation in Louisiana, where he worked in the conditions that in large part are inhuman to find refuge in the The Army Of The Union, name of the american army during the american Civil War. The photos of your back, especially marked by the many lashes he had received had been published in 1863, in The Independent, an ex-us weekly, allowing for the 1st time in the light and in the image of the inhumanity of the acts committed against the slaves…

This is Peter, who escaped from being a slave in Louisiana, and fought for the Union in the Civil War. Will Smith will be portraying him in the film, Independence, directed by Antoine Fuqua. #scourgedback https://t.co/NBEuQ0gRR5 pic.twitter.com/5SEHDF8OAi — Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) June 16, 2020

Antoine Fuqua behind the camera

Originally chosen by Quentin Tarantino to play the role of Django in the film of the same name, Will Smith had finally declined the proposal, in the belief that the script was too far in front of the violence at the expense of love. In The emancipationthe title of this thriller historical, the star actor will be guided by Antoine Fuquaknown for making films such as Training Day, The rage in the belly or even the saga Eq. The filmmaker, a black American of 54 years, said that he regarded this feature as the most important work of his filmography : “This is my most important film. I think that all the time. I have observed all that is happening in the world at the time and in the art is the best weapon that I have in my possession […] This was the 1st image viral of the brutality of slavery that the world has seen, that is very interesting, when put in perspective with the media and the social networks and the world to see you again…” a-he said to the american media Term, in the thinking of the social tensions linked to racism and police violence in the united States in the last few weeks. The shooting of the film is planned for the beginning of the year 2021.