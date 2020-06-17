Will Smith soon to the poster of a movie about slavery

Will Smith is going to suggest the main role of the film ” the Emancipation “. A thriller a thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua – is known for “Training Day”, “The Equalizer” or “Fury in the belly”, and was written by William N. Collage, which recounts the true story of Peter, a slave on a plantation in Louisiana in the 1860’s. A victim of ill-treatment by their owners, decided during the american Civil War to take the flight in order to join the ranks of the Union army (north) to fight against the army of the confederates (the south). Photos of his back torn by many blows of a whip, performed by physicians of the army, have been published in the pages of ” the Independent “, in 1863. These physical abuses have helped to expose the cruelty with which slaves were treated in the Southern States of the united States. “It was the first image of the virus of the brutality of slavery that the world has seen, that is very interesting, when put in perspective with current communication media and the social networks and what the world sees, once more. You can’t fix the past, but can remember people from the past, and I think that we need to do so accurate and real. We should all seek a better future for all. This is one of the most important reasons of doing things at the moment (…) we must face our truth before we can move forward, ” explained Antoine Fuqua in the magazine “Deadline “.

A struggle that echoes the news

During the interview, the american director has also made a parallel between the story of Peter and the many events that are organised, in the united States, since the death of George Floyd and the emergence of the movement Black Lives Matter. “Almost two years ago, now that I’ve read the script for the first time. This has affected my heart and my soul in many ways impossible to convey, but that, I think, I understand you. I have found some of the feelings that we experience in the street at this time. There is sadness, of anger, of love, of faith and hope, as well, when I see what young people do today (…) That are on the street, they are young and they are defending their future. “. Delayed because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the shooting of the film should not begin before the start of the next year.