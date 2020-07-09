Will Smith speaks about his unfortunate experiences with the forces of law and order

Will Smith has also experienced this sense of apprehension when the police passes by in front of him and he is concerned that even today for his son.

During a conversation with the famous attorney Angela Rye, held on 6 July 2020, Will Smith has spoken for the first time about his personal experience regarding the violence of the police the day since the death of George Floyd in may 2020. The actor of 51 years, said that he had also experienced episodes dark with the forces of law and order in the united states. Having grown up in Philadelphia, a city recognized as one of the most dangerous in the united States, Will Smith has many times faced with the police. The mayor of the city himself was a former chief of police. “He had a hand of iron”, has declared, the star of “Men In Black”.

“I tried black by police in Philadelphia in more than 10 times. I often leave. So I understand what it is like to be in those circumstances with the police, feel that it is busy. It is a force of occupation”, he admitted. The producer is indicated in a catholic school, and said that he had seen many discrepancies “in an interesting way”. “The white children were happy when the police came and my heart always began to beat,” said the actor. “The people who do not grow up in these circumstances, I simply can’t understand what it is to live in an occupied territory.”

“I have two black wires”

Then you come to an important point, that of their children. “I have two black wires,” he began, his two sons are the name of Trey (27 years old) and Jaden (age 22). He is also the father of a daughter, Willow (19 years). Referring to the police officer that has claimed the life of George Floyd in it, cutting off the breath, Will Smith has risen. “When I saw this policeman with his hands in his pockets and I said to myself : “What goes on in the head of a person to be able to do that to another person?””, he lamented in anger.

This testimony was, finally, allowed us to demonstrate that violence are not new, but are simply filmed and shared on the powerful social networking platforms. It also regrets the absence of disturbing information of the citizens. “The problem is that there is a lack of knowledge about the history,” he explained.

