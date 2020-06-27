Will Smith sued for his biopic ” King richard “

Two complaints of media for the use of ideas and materials, that they had rights. The american actor, Will Smith, Warner Bros and other people involved in the case.

Will Smith was spotted in February for the filming of his new movie King Richard. This biographical film based on the life of the tennis players of the world-famous Venus and Serena Williams.

The actor of 51 years, embodies, therefore, the father of the two girls, a coach that you require. But on Tuesday, the two media of TW3 Entertainment associated with the movement of the Energy Media, filed a complaint in the superior Court of los Angeles.

Will Smith on the set of the film “the King richard” the past month of February

As cited in this case, the name of Will Smith, Warner Bros Studio, Richard Williams, son, Chavoita Lesane. The production company Star Thrower Entertainment and its main officers are also included in the demand.

The film of Reinaldo Marcus Green, is accused of having past some of the rights previously sold. In fact, according to the” Deadline “the media in question claim to have bought the rights to the book of the elders of Williams for $ 10,000. They state :

“The defendant Warner Bros. has used the ideas and the documents of the applicants, in King Richard, and these ideas and these documents have a significant value to the defendant. “; ” This case presents an unfortunate and mean-spirited : the diversion of cold and calculated, and the interference in the intellectual property rights of the applicants “ Term of claims of TW3 Entertainment and Energy motion Media

“The defendant has violated and continues to violate his contract “

Applicants who seek to be compensated for damages, and even a means to assign a share of the profits of the film. The lawsuit alleges that the elder Williams has signed a declaration and was fully aware of the fact that the rights belonged to plaintiffs. “However, the defendant has not indemnified or credited to the plaintiffs by the use of these ideas and documents. Therefore, defendant has violated and continues to violate its implied contract with the plaintiffs “

Matter to follow therefore, from the Warner Bros Studio as well as Will Smith does not want to comment on the topic. King Richard should be released in the course of 2021.