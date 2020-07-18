Will Smith Tangle With 50 Cent Following Jada Pinkett Smith Revelations

A video has been around the Internet for several days, reaching 15 million views in less than 24 hours. This is an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the American show Red Table Talk . During this episode, the actress was the guest of her own show, accompanied by her husband: Will Smith . Jada dropped a bomb : she wanted to end the rumors circulating for many years, revealing his relationship extra – marital with rapper August Alsina:

“Four and a half years ago, I started a friendly relationship with August Alsina and we became very, very good friends . It all started with him because he needed help and I wanted him help with the health and mental state . ( . . . ) We broke up . We decided to separate for a while “

This revelation caused an uproar on the networks , Jada says that this relationship with the young rapper came at a time when she and her husband were separated, they were giving each other a “break” . What also made react 50 Cent , always operated to distribute good councils and softness, obviously it had an exchange of SMS with Will, more than stormy:

50 Cent: “Yo, Will you comfortable with that?”

Will: “Yes, I ‘m fine . I appreciate your interest, brother . “

50 Cent: “But why – does – she said it in a broadcast for everyone to know that?”

Will: “We had broken up, so she made her life and I made mine”

50 Cent: “Then she said she ONE can give someone permission to explode . . . “

Will : “Va te faire f * * * * e, 50 . ”

The Smith family unpacked their dirty laundry in public and on video, it’s one thing, but the prize for the class is awarded to 50 Cent who publishes his conversation with Will on Insta and clearly seeks to provoke it . . . Sacred Fifty, the chief troll !