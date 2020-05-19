Will Smith : that becomes the actor of 51 years ?

Will smith seems to be a super-star of the screen, since it has managed to establish itself in the music, in the cinema, but what is the new project of the actor now that he has more than fifty ?

It starts on the tv and is made known thanks to the cult series “The Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-1996)it is the cinema that the american actor, has been officiating at present. The actor is at least forty films to his credit. War hero, lover and expert in seduction, fighting aliens, engineering malicious on the big screen, Will Smith has played… or almost. And at the age of 51, the husband of Jada Pinkett Smith has a lot of interesting projects coming in. These next two years, the actor will be showing four films. “King Richard” by Reinaldo Marcus Green in which he plays the father of the champions of tennis Venus and Serena Williams. There will also be “Bright 2″ David Ayer, the sequel to the fantastic film proposed by Netflix where he is a cop of a Los Angeles imaginary where mix fairies, orcs and elves.

And Then “The Council“ another film Netflix in which the actor embodies the gangster Nicky Barnesa baron of the crime become indic. And finally “Bad Boys 4 is the fourth installment in the saga of police in which Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their roles of Mike Lowrey’s and Marcus Burnett. To note that this film was in preparation, in January 2020. It is certain that the pandemic of sars coronavirus will upset the shooting of the fourth part. If Chris Bremmerthe writer of Bad Boys 3 and 4 did not want a long wait between the pane 2 and pane 3 (over sixteen years)it is going to have to take his evil in patience.

With all of its projects in the near future, the actor will still be on the screen for a good time

