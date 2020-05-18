Will Smith : that becomes the actor of 51 years ?

Film, television, music, Will Smith knows how to do everything. If he starts to television and is made known thanks to the cult series “The Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-1996), this is the movie that american actor officiates the more now. The actor is at least forty films to his credit. War hero, lover and expert in seduction, fighting aliens, engineering malicious on the big screen, Will Smith has played… or almost. And at the age of 51, the husband of Jada Pinkett Smith has a lot of interesting projects coming in. These next two years, the actor will be showing four films. “King Richard” by Reinaldo Marcus Green in which he plays the father of the champions of tennis Venus and Serena Williams. There will also be “Bright 2” of David Ayer, the sequel to the fantastic film offered by Netflix, where he is a cop with a Los Angeles-believe, where cotoient of the fairies, orcs and elves.

Will Smith new value to Netflix

And then, “The Council”, another film with Netflix in which the actor embodies the gangster Nicky Barnes, a crime lord become indic. And finally, “Bad Boys 4”, the fourth installment in the saga of police in which Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their roles of Mike lowrey’s and Marcus Burnett. It should be noted that this film was in preparation, in January 2020. It is certain that the pandemic of sars coronavirus will upset the shooting of the fourth part. If Chris Bremmer, the screenwriter for Bad Boys 3, and 4 did not want a long wait between the pane 2 and the pane 3 (over sixteen years), he will have to take his evil in patience. Meanwhile, Will Smith is back on Sunday 17 may on TF1 in “After earth”, where he co-starred with his son Jaden Smith.

By Non Stop People TV