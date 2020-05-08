Will Smith : the reaction too the touching memories of his mother when he received a César

Then he presents the third installment of the saga of films legendary Bad Boys, Will Smith stopped in Paris for a few interviews. Notably, he granted an interview with Nikos Aliagas in 50mn Inside. The opportunity to come back on a day in his life : his Cesar of honor.

A césar d’honneur at the age of 36. Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford, George Clooney, Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson… the biggest players in The world of the seventh art have received this honour. A Caesar so special that it requires of course not to present a film. Since 1976, he is here to reward an entire career, a style, a talent. Will Smith is one of those great actors. Was only 36 years old, the american actor has received, in fact, the Caesar of honor.

It was in 2005. Will Smith had then received, especially in the hands of Monica Bellucci. The actor did not hide his intense emotion. Overwhelmed by this very great honor, he had chosen to make his speech of thanks in French. With his american accent, the actor was rather good out. It had started with a joke, explaining that he had received an invitation to the Caesar, and another for the Oscars and that he had naturally chosen the Caesar. This January 11,, guest 50mn InsideWill Smith is remembered that “it was terrifying !”.

A moment of family pride

That evening, his mother had accompanied him. It was installed in the show room. Her eyes full of tears, she was highly applauded for his son when he was called to go on stage. A good souvenir for the actor 51 years. “It was one of the first awards I received abroad. It was a very beautiful moment. My mother was so proud...“he remembered. The unforgettable Prince of Bel-Air has not specified what he has done to this Caesar. Perhaps he was given to his mom ?