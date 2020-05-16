Will Smith : the vast sum that the producers of his latest film at risk of losing – cinema

The last movie with Will Smith headlining, Gemini Man, should prove to be a bad deal for his producers…

If, in the years 90 and 2000, Will Smith was one of the players most bankable of Hollywood, it is much less the case since a small decade. Even if Aladdin has somewhat re-branded its image, the actor playing big with the release of Gemini Manthe science-fiction film ofAng Lee in which he fights against his own clone. Unfortunately, the ambitious feature-length film has not had the expected success. With 120 million global revenues to date, the box-office Gemini Man in no case permits to their producers to cover their costs. Because of the expensive techniques of special effects used, the film’s budget amounted to 140 million dollars. A tidy sum of money to which it would be necessary to add one hundred million additional dollars, for the costs of promotion and marketing.

⋙ Will Smith, doctor in crusade Alone against all (29 PHOTOS)

The producers kept all the same the hope that Gemini Man is failing health thanks to the chinese market, especially as the feature film is directed by taiwanese Ang Lee and it has been financed in part with capital from China. But Gemini Man there was moderate started, with only 21 million, behind Evil : The Power of evil. According to The Hollywood Reportereven if the chinese market as a limit case, producers lose about $ 75 million. It is very far from the hole of $ 170 million left this year X-Men : Dark Phoenix in the cases of the Fox, but this is still very hurt the wallet… The good news, if you can call it that, is that the expected losses of Gemini Man will be spread over four different companies who have shared the funding of the feature film. For Will Smith, the next test of popularity is called Bad Boys For Lifethe third part of the saga, police in the halls on 22 January 2020.

⋙ After Earth (TF1) : a difficult experience for Will Smith