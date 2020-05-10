Will Smith : this excellent surprise he has in store for its fans

According to information from the Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith is currently working on a project that should delight fans of the first hour…

The mode is the return of the cult series. Charmed was entitled to his reboot with the heirs of True, Piper and Phoebe ; Buffy against the vampires must return to it, but without Sarah Michelle Gellar ; Beverly Hills (original version) made its grand return for a new season with (almost) all the actors of the original cast. New episodes that surf on the success and nostalgia of the 90s. A recipe that works. And Will Smith has understood. According to the information of the Hollywood Reporterthe actor has planned a comeback of the cult sitcom The prince of Bel-Air.

From 1990 to 1996, Will Smith played a a teenager in the slums of Philadelphia who moved in with his uncle and his aunt in the very posh neighborhood of Bel-Air in Los Angeles. A role which allowed him access to the fame. And win a lot of money ! Broadcast in 193 countries, and continuously re-circulated, the series NBC allows Will Smith to touch, still today, royalties.

Will Smith : his project for the return of the Prince of Bel-Air

In July last, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith have created the company Westbrook Media, who launched the project, a reboot of the Prince of Bel-Air. In 2016, the actor stated that he had no idea of following the series. ” I think it may never happenwhere so when it will freeze in hell “, he said to E!Online. Therefore, it would have changed his mind. No details does (for now) been revealed about the spin-off – unless this is a reboot – in preparation. The question that everyone arises, therefore, is Will Smith will be there at the casting ?