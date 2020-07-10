Will Smith victim of racism by the police

On the 6th of July, Will Smith is entrusted to the famous attorney Angela Rye, in a video available on YouTube about his personal experience with the forces of law and order in the united states. Outraged by the murder of George Floyd and worried by his two sons, the actor of 51 years, has spoken for the first time to talk about racism, the police and the ” Black Lives Matter “.

“I tried black by police in Philadelphia in more than 10 times “. The actor of 53 years, a native of Philadelphia, grew up in this city, known for its high crime rate. He admits to having been insulted and often unfairly detained. The city’s mayor, himself a former chief of police had an “iron hand”, in the words of Will Smith.

Worried by the approach of the police

The actor of ” Men in Black “, a student in a catholic school, said that he had observed many differences between a “interesting” as the relays of ” Paris Match “. He expressed his apprehension when the police passed by in front of him. “The white children were happy when the police came and my heart always began to beat “. He adds, the use of strong words : “people who don’t grow up in these circumstances, I simply can’t understand what it is to live in an occupied territory.”

Worried about your child

A staunch defender of the cause of african-americans, referred to the murder of George Floyd. Surprised, he lamented : “When I saw this policeman with hands in pockets and said to me: “What happens in the head of a person to be able to do that to another person ?” “. A father of two children, Trey (27 years old) and Jaden (22 years), said he is very concerned about them.

Don’t let yourself be consumed by the rage

It also regrets the lack of information on the part of the citizens. “The problem is that there is a lack of knowledge about the history.” However, he admits to be very happy to see so many young people determined to put an end to racism. For him, the movement “Black Lives Matter” is unprecedented. Favorable to the peaceful protests, he insists that there must be “consumer” for the wrath.