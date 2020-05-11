Will Smith will play the gangster on Netflix

After Cuba Gooding Jr . in American Gangster released in 2007, it is the turn of the american superstar Will Smith to interpret the gangster Nicky Barnes according to the site Variety. True gangster who rampaged in the streets of Harlem during the 70’s, a member of a crime syndicate afro – american who worked with the Italian mafia, Nicky Barnes had then was arrested and sentenced to life in prison in 1978 . Become informant of the FBI, he died in 2012 died of cancer .

In addition to the main role, Will Smith dons the garb of producer for this long – footage named The Council signed exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix. It will find the filmmaker/screenwriter Peter Landesman with whom he had worked together in 2015 Alone against all.