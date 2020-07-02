Will Smith would have left his wife to have a relationship with August Alsina

The rumor in networks, August Alsina it would have been in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, the woman of a certain Will Smith. According to him, the couple Smith, married since the early 90’s, it would be in an open relationship .

In fact, interviewed by the radio host Angela Yee, August Alsina he said : “In fact, I’m sitting with Will, and I had a conversation about the transformation of their marriage in the life of couple who have talked about it many times . . . He gave me his blessing,” . However, the team of Jada said to the media Page Six this whole story was “absolutely not true”.

It is through Jaden Smith the artist would have known the wife of the actor, according to reports Public. And the least we can say is that it seemed to be very attached to them : “I’m fully to this relationship during the years of my life [[[[ . . . ] to such an extent that I can die now and say that I’m really someone”

Will Smith did is not expressed from your side but it should be soon . . .