Will Smith’s mother-in-law gives Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade a moral lesson

But the conversation started tense because Adrienne didn’t seem to give the 21-year-old beauty influencer room on the show, not to mention the white privilege she has, not just because she’s white, but because she’s rich and the daughter of celebrities.

Host Jada Pinkett Smith revealed at the beginning of the episode that Olivia had called her because she wanted to ‘come to our table.’ The actress added that she, her mother Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow, had ‘very different’ feelings about Jade’s participation in the talk show.

Will Smith’s 67-year-old mother-in-law admitted: “I fought tooth and nail. I found it really ironic that she chose three black women to tell her story of redemption. I feel that here we are, [a] white woman who comes to black women seeking support when we do not receive the same from them, ”he criticized. “The fact that she is here is the epitome of white privilege for me.”

Pinkett Smith responded to her mother: “I understand you, but let me be clear, I never want to do what white women did for me.”

When Olivia arrived at the table, the group began discussing her parents’ arrests and their time in prison. But Norris was still irritated by the situation.

“Let me ask you if you have a clear idea now of what white privilege really is,” Banfield-Norris asked Olivia, who answered yes and added that before the incident she considered her life to be ‘guaranteed’.

“It was a big change in my head… ‘OK, let’s start to recognize where the errors are in that’”, commented the influencer.

Banfield-Norris asked, “Do you understand why different people in the community would be upset? Do you understand why I was upset that you were here and what they did and the damage they caused? ”He asked.

“I’d love to hear from you too. I feel like it’s a good learning experience, ”Olivia said. “We had the means to do something and we did it. It really is something that cannot be excused, on paper it is bad, “she added, saying that she knew about her parents’ involvement in the scandal because they wanted to help her and her sister, Isabella Rose, 22.

“I think they thought that was normal,” he said. “I did not come here to try to conquer people. I just want to apologize for having contributed to this social inequality, although I did not realize it at the time … to be able to come here and acknowledge that I am aware of it ”, he justifies.

Banfield-Norris discussed the effect of the scandal on the black community, telling Olivia, “I think, for me, it’s… there is already so much violent dehumanization that the black community has to go through on a daily basis. There is so much devastation, particularly in this year of 2020, with the pandemic and everything else that it brought up, how there is so much inequality and injustice, that when you come to the table with something like that, it’s like, ‘Girl, please.’ “.

And Jada’s mother did not shut up and continued: “I am exhausted. I am exhausted with everything we have to face as a community and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you have lost your support or are not in school right now. Because at the end of the day you’ll be fine. Because your parents are going to get out of prison after serving those 60 days and they are going to pay the fine… they are going to move on and they are going to be fine and you are going to live your life, “he said.

She added: “A year from now, I may feel differently, but now, in the atmosphere the world is in, it’s very difficult for me to feel compassion for you. And I shouldn’t say ‘about you’ because I don’t want you to take it personally. It is not really about you, but that is why I am happy because what I hear from you is that there are interest and a desire to learn and discover where you fit in the world and what is your role in making a difference ”, concluded Banfield- Norris his moral lesson to the influencer.

