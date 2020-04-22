will there be a season 2 for the reality tv phenomenon of Netflix in France ?

The Circle is a reality tv show available on Netflix since April 9, 2020. The program is an adaptation of the british issuance, which has also found an audience in Brazil and in the United States. The concept ? Participants, isolated in apartments, does not see and does not hear. They communicate through a social network specially designed for them. The goal is to be the player the most popular to win the nice sum of 100 000 euros. The first season has only twelve episodes that we devoured very quickly ! Then, the program The Circle will it be renewed ?

When is the next season 2 ?

Given that the program has just been released in France, no decision on a next season has not yet been taken for the moment, we said the next Netflix. However, in view of the success of the show, it’s a safe bet that new candidates will try to turn the experience. The Circle aired its first season in England in 2018, then in 2019 and the cast for the third edition is in progress. As for the american version, it is also possible to apply for a second season on this site. Then if the program of reality tv makes you want, we recommend you keep a close eye on the castings.

Netflix gets to reality tv

Since the beginning of the confinement in France, a number of programs of reality tv have made their appearance on Netflix. If the French version of The Circle Game has seduced much of the world, hence there are also versions of american and brazilian on the platform. In addition, two issues of speed-dating, have made their appearance : Seduction high-voltage (Too hot to handle in English) and Weddings instant (Love is blind). Then, to wait until the next season The Circle France, don’t hesitate to look at other reality tv from Netflix.