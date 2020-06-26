William and Kate, Charles, Elizabeth II : the royal family over for the holidays ?

While the déconfinement will start as soon as July 4 in the United Kingdom, the blows as a wind break for the royal family. But after several months away, it will all soon end up ?

The holidays start soon for the royal family. Obliged to carry out their commitments since their royal residences due to the confinement, to the members of the Windsor have not stopped working during the outbreak of coronavirus. The tasks are sometimes difficult for some of them, like Kate Middleton and prince William they have also been for the full-time care for their three children George, Charlotte and Louisand do home school their elders. So, these past few months a little special, each one has to take a small summer break.

On 4 July, the British come out of their homes with the lifting of the containment, which already gives us some ideas of a destination for members of the royal family. If each year the Windsor spawn at Balmoral, where queen Elizabeth II has a tradition in the establishment of their summer quarters, and this year, the queen has no other choice than to give it up. For security reasons, must remain in the castle of Windsor with prince Philip, where they are confined, while the prince Charles and the Camilla Parker Bowles could return to their residence scottish Birkhall, which have recently left to return to Clarence House, his london home, reports Hello Magazine.

Kate and William private vacation on the island of Mosquitoes with the Middleton

To the side of Kate Middleton, and the prince William, unable for the moment you know your schedule for the summer. Are those who have the habit of spending the holidays on the island of Mosquitoes with the parents of the duchess, they have to avoid this year “the international travel is not essential” as has been mentioned by the british government to the citizens. However, it may well be that the duke and duchess and their three children, benefit when the same time that a reunion with Carole and Michael Middletonat her home in Bucklebury.

A July 4, that will also meet the princesses Eugenia and Beatrice, who were confined in separate houses. WhileEugenie of York were with your husband Jack Brooksbank and his mother Sarah Ferguson, princess Beatrice she was limited with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the mother of this last in the Cotswolds. The same goes for the children of princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillipsthat, however, there is not much to do, since they live with their families in the field Gatcombe Park, the residence of the daughter ofElizabeth II.

Meghan and Harry are going to remain confined even for a moment

Those who could, however, not to find the Windsor immediately, there are others that… Meghan Markle and prince Harry. Now settled in Los Angeles with his son Archiethe duke and duchess of Sussex, have experienced a profound rupture with the rest of the royal family in march of last year, to resign his titles of senior members. But the reason that you might miss the feast with the Windsor, it is mainly because the u.s. the borders have been closed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, and that the u.s. the authorities are considering the possibility even of a prolonged labor until the end of July in los Angeles county. Fortunately, the couple may enjoy Doria Raglandthe mother of Meghan Marklewho lives not far from them.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news