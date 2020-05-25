William James Bishop March 22 1926 to May 24 2020, notices, death, necrologie, obituary

It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of William Bishop in the arms of his loving daughter Debbie at the Palliative Care Unit of the L. A. Miller Centre on May 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Bill was formerly of Red Harbour, Placentia Bay and lived in Paradise for the past 21 years. He lived a wonderful fulfilled life and enjoyed every minute. Predeceased by his wife Mabel (1999), parents Charles and Irene Bishop, stepbrother Reg Bishop and stepsister Violet Jarvis. Survived by daughter, Debbie Lynch (Terry), special friend Nina March and her family, sister Ethel Carmanville, niece Jean Bartlett (Howard), nephew Albert Senior (Hilda), nephews Bill Jarvis (Norma) and James Bishop (Doreen), 50 Plus Club friends in Paradise, which was a big part of Bill’s life. Special thanks to his family physician, Dr. Matthew Greening and Dr. Duffy and the Palliative Care Team at the PCU. Due to the current public health concerns of Covid-19, a private family service will take place in St. John s, and interment will take place in Winterland. No flowers by request, donations may be made to the Winterland Cemetery Fund. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carnells.com.

Copy Link SMS Email Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 22 1926 to May 24 2020

Our most sincere sympathies to the family and friends of William James Bishop March 22 1926 to May 24 2020..

carnells

Death in the City: St. John’s, Province of: T-N

notice death of William James Bishop March 22 1926 to May 24 2020

view mortuary William James Bishop March 22 1926 to May 24 2020

This page archive is a cache that is for the purpose of verification of the licitée of the content of the hyperlink and can be changed in the interval. Go to SOURCE above to go to the original page.