Willie Gomez: The dancer of Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears dares now music | News

If you did not yet opted for any song to be the anthem of the summer, Willie Gómez provides the solution. Yes, the one that visited us a few weeks ago at the . Global Show. The answer to all your doubts be found in Mojados, the single with which the dancer Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez made her debut in the music industry and that takes them to Spain. Believe us, this will not leave you indifferent.

It is a theme of rhythms merged in which one can hear a clear influence of urban sounds. The kind that makes you get out of your chair regardless of the place or the time to make you vibrate and adapt your movements to his writing and eye-catching.

Of course, it is also known for her passion for the dance, Willie has not forgotten either in this project. Mojados came accompanied by a video clip of the most picturesque in which our protagonist enters what looks like a nightclub, where is the girl that he wants to conquer. To do this, it uses a choreography that few people can refuse.

Mojados was produced by Edwin “Lil Eddie” Serrano, who has already worked with artists of the stature of Usher and Janet Jackson. It also has the participation of Naggi Luccian “Lucci” and with the composition of Willie Gomez, Nico Farias, Lil Eddie and Lucci. A common work that the artist will perform Friday, April 24, next to its international audience through a performance that is virtual. The perfect plan!

But the truth is that Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears are not the only big stars of the music with which it is flanked. The talent Willie has also captivated artists such as Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Paulina Rubio and David Bisbal, among others. It was part of the troupe of dancers who were accompanied by JLO on stage at the SuperBowl.

After Mojados, the Dominican has presented You Lógica, his new single with which it is already positioned among the most promising artists of the urban music. And you, have you already chosen this theme as a hymn was official?

NEW APP .! NOW AVAILABLE FOR ANDROID AND IOS. DOWNLOAD NOW!