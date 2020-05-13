Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith, made his coming out

Was 18 years-old, Willow Smith is accustomed to the spotlight. And because, at the age of 9, she released the hit, ” Whip my hair “. Since then, the little girl has grown up in the public eye, protected by his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Moreover, it is the micro that Willow Smith has done his coming out. The young woman of 18 years was in the show “Red Table Talk” from his mother, posted on Facebook, where the theme was the polyamour, loving relationships with multiple partners. She said : “I think that monogamy prevents to overcome the feeling of insecurity and jealousy. I love the men and women in the same way, so I’d like to be with a man and a woman. I think I might be poly-faithful with these two people. I’m not the type to want to multiply your sexual experiences. I prefer to concentrate on the emotional connection. “His mother responds to him then :” it doesn’t matter, as long as you are happy. “

During the broadcast, which was also invited the grandmother of Willow, Adrienne, Jada Pinkett-Smith did not hesitate to talk about subjects that many parents would not dare discuss in front of their children : the love of many. “I have already made a plan to three a day. I was very young, I was in my twenties. I didn’t have enough privacy, this is not for me. But I think if I had been in love with two people, it would have been different. “A discussion without taboo, of course, but hearing this story, Willow Smith was quick to hide her face !