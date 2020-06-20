Willow Smith spoke against the cancellation of the culture in a red table on racism

Dr. Angela Davis, and Tamika Mallory will join the network of the Table for a conversation about the racism and cancel the culture.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris has presented a special episode of “red Table Talk” in the Facebook Watch Friday to commemorate the day of emancipation with a frank conversation about racism in the united States

On the 19th of June 1865 is widely commemorates the end of slavery in the united States – when an army general arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform the slaves of his release, two and a half years after slavery had already been declared illegal by the emancipation proclamation.

For the special, the hosts were joined by the leader of the civil rights movement, Dr. Angela Davis, and activist Tamika Mallory. Began the episode by watching the video George Floyd the death, after a white police officer, or kneeling on the neck until it stops breathing.

“It is always very annoying,” said a Jada moved after seeing the images.

“Thank god for social media, because at least we could shoot it,” added Adrienne. “But I think of all the times this has happened and, in any case, we do not know. “

“I have the impression that at this time, [this is] the first time I saw so many people on the same page,” said Willow. “On the one hand, it is really inspiring and gives me so much hope, and on the other hand, is a bit like now? ”

They then turned to Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down by Atlanta police, in the parking lot of a Wendy’s.

“I think one of the most painful things for me is the idea that black men are the most dangerous creatures on the planet,” said Jada after seeing the images. “So, if it is drunk in a drive-through service at Wendy’s, this shows that he is murdered, or that everyone is talking about the rap sheet George Floyd might have been like if all this had something to do with their rights to be treated as a human being. “

After that you’ve also mentioned the death of Tamir Rice, 12-year-old, who was gunned down by the police, who fell upon him with a toy gun – and Breonna Taylor – who was killed by police in his own home after he allegedly executed a search warrant for the wrong house – Dr. Davis said: “as this violence continues to be inflicted on the Blacks, no one is safe. “

Jada I was wondering if we could expect that the White, “the dismantling of white supremacy”, Mallory saying that this could be the time in which it was going to happen. After having drawn attention to the broad support for the Black Lives Matter in the world, Jada stated that, ” it may be that generations to come that will really be a change.

“When I look at the generation of Willow, which has a different frame of mind,” she said, even as Willow has admitted that his age group “blurs the lines” in all areas. “Children grow up with the idea that you can be what you want and that are not defined by your oppression, your sex or your color,” she added.

Dr. Davis congratulated the generation of young people who have challenged what is considered “normal”, saying that “people are waking up finally. “I’m not going to say that he woke up “, he added, ” but you are aroused. “

Women have also had a discussion on “undo culture” and why this may not be the best thing at this time. Instead, it is hoped that people would focus more on the conversations.

“It is so widespread at this time,” said Willow. “I see people humiliate others, like say the things that are really horrible, humiliating people by what they say or demeaning people for not really saying anything. If we really want to change, the humiliation is not conducive to learning. ”

Mallory admitted that “undo” the culture is a little bit dangerous “, because no one is perfect. “I hope to be canceled at a given time “, he joked, Jada, saying that this had happened ” several times “.

Davis has also warned against ” the tendency to only shorten and assume that everyone should already know it all “, with the hope that more of the ” conversation “. “This is a time where we can share, learn, sing, and talk,” he added, “people should not be afraid to be cancelled for having committed an error”.

“It is a time of conversation and, of course, people are going to say something bad,” said Jada. “You just have to know your position and only has to be stable. If you are in this conversation and that are in this movement, the fire comes to your encounter and go away. For the Whites, who are trying, keep trying, but make sure that it is authentic. Yes, you are going to bite. To keep moving forward. You are going to be canceled! ”

Pinkett-Smith has also asked the two activists of how Hollywood should help the movement at this time. For Mallory, she said that when you came to work with celebrities, she hoped to eliminate the middle man.

“Managers and PR agents and all these people who are standing in the way,” he said. “I tell people all the time, I can’t work with the wizard of their freedom. I was on the phone with Alicia Keys to me-even at 2 in the morning. And Kelly Rowland and MC Lyte, Cardi B and I were on the phone like, ” What am I going to do. “You should go there, you have to touch the ground. ”

He also stressed the importance of unity within the black community – with Mallory saying “All Black Lives Matter” and to call attention to the plight of trans women in black and women in all areas.

“This is one of the things that I have problems with my white sisters,” said Jada, who had a problem with feminists who want to address the problems of women without confronting the race. “Therefore, if you are a freedom fighter, as a white woman, I can not understand for the life of me why is it so difficult to understand how racism is a tool used to oppress people and there is always an oppressed person on this planet, your fight will never end. I think that is what we need for our white sisters to include. You can not separate your “isms” of our own. ”

He ended the conversation by addressing the next steps of the movement, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming elections. In addition to the removal of voters being a problem, also have agreed that none of Donald Trump or Joe Biden makes an excellent career.

“I know many young people who have the impression that there is no democracy,” said Willow. His mother added: “I don’t have the impression that one or other of the parties is at the service of the black community. “

That said, Dr. Davis, said that he should vote for the candidate who, according to them, could be more easily pushed in the direction of “progressive” – and said that this was clearly not the current administration.

“People should be on the street. Do not return home,” added Mallory. “When you get back home, so it’s quiet and people can go back to business as usual. “

“This is the most exciting moment that I have lived all of my life and I want to follow,” said Dr. Davis.

Gam, he added: “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. “

