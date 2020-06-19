Willow Smith, the new muse of the brand Onitsuka Tiger

(Relaxnews) – Onitsuka Tiger, the little sister of the way of Asics, in particular, known for its sneakers of graphic design, has enlisted the actress and singer Willow Smith to embody your campaign autumn-winter of 2020. The young woman puts on to honor a selection of shoes, but also the parts of ready-to-wear.

The clip of the campaign will be developed in a longer version, 30 and 15 seconds.

If the last few years, some models of the famous star of the catwalks or of the social networks, other campaigns for traditional brands, or large houses, up to the point of being ubiquitous, the time seems to be to change. Is the question today for the claws of ready-to-wear to highlight, even more attractive and to strong personalities and committed advocate for self-expression.

This is the case of Onitsuka Tiger which was made of Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, their new ambassador for the autumn-winter season 2020. Charisma, style, he said, messages are committed in social networks : the young woman – she is only 19 years of age – on a regular basis to listen to their way of supporting the causes close to his heart.

The campaign, which highlights the ready-to-wear and shoes from the new collection, he plunges Willow Smith in the heart of nature. The images that have been recorded before the application of control measures related to the pandemic coronavirus, as reported by women’s Wear Daily (WWD). The brand announced that a portion of the proceeds of the sale of the creations visible in the campaign will be donated to the organization of a Legal Defense for the NAACP in the Fund to support their actions in favour of the movement Black Lives Matter.

Almost a year has passed, in September of 2019, is the father of the Willow, Will Smith, appeared in a short film by Onitsuka Tiger.