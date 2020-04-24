Willow, the daughter of Will Smith talks about his drug addiction

Willow Smith has stopped smoking weed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
In a recent episode of the talk show ” Red Table Talk “, Willow Smith her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris spoke of their experience of struggle against dependence. Willow Smith took the opportunity to announce that she had decided to stop smoking grass.
“When I stopped smoking, it has really opened up
the eyes. There are so many people that I call friends in my life
are lost. It made me think : ‘This is really interesting’ “
The young girl also admitted that, after quitting, she found a way to channel this energy towards other things.
“And I know this may sound crazy, but when I
stopped smoking, I started to do a lot of yoga and I came out very
well because I would put all my energy on it, I did nothing
on the other. “
Since Willow has stopped smoking, she is less anxious and more productive lives, despite the boredom of confinement.
Moved, Jada Pinkett has applauded the decision of his daughter. “Willow,
I am proud of you because you have decided to reduce the consumption of grass.
Because as a mother, I could see the effects of this drug than you do
not see it. “
