CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

Posted on

The former That 70’s Show actor and Pacheco have given the happy news through social networks.

Christmas this year will have a more special feeling for Wilmer Valderrama. The former That 70’s Show actor and his fiancee, model Amanda Pacheco, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The NCIS actor and Amanda got engaged earlier this year and are now closing 2020 with this wonderful news.

Posting two photos of the couple, with Amanda going topless and showing an advanced pregnancy, Wilmer wrote on Instagram: “# SoloNosotros3Ahora”.

The hashtag is an updated version of the one she used to announce her engagement on January 1.

The couple began dating in the spring of 2019 and had to postpone this year’s wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Wilmer and Amanda tie the knot, it will be the actor’s first wedding, although he has been in high-profile romances before with celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, and Minka Kelly.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first seen together while shopping in Los Angeles in April 2019, and two months later, in June, when they attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebrations in France.

Wilmer is 40 and Amanda is 29.

Related Items:,

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top