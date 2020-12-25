Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

The former That 70’s Show actor and Pacheco have given the happy news through social networks.

Christmas this year will have a more special feeling for Wilmer Valderrama. The former That 70’s Show actor and his fiancee, model Amanda Pacheco, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The NCIS actor and Amanda got engaged earlier this year and are now closing 2020 with this wonderful news.

Posting two photos of the couple, with Amanda going topless and showing an advanced pregnancy, Wilmer wrote on Instagram: “# SoloNosotros3Ahora”.

The hashtag is an updated version of the one she used to announce her engagement on January 1.

The couple began dating in the spring of 2019 and had to postpone this year’s wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Wilmer and Amanda tie the knot, it will be the actor’s first wedding, although he has been in high-profile romances before with celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, and Minka Kelly.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first seen together while shopping in Los Angeles in April 2019, and two months later, in June, when they attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebrations in France.

Wilmer is 40 and Amanda is 29.