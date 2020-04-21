Wimbledon hope Roger Federer and Serena Williams will participate in the editing 2021

The CEO of Wimbledon, Richard Lewis, hopes that Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be able to participate in the editing 2021 Grand Slam English. Unfortunately, the pandemic of COVID-19 has forced the organizers to cancel the tournament history this year.

The Maestro Switzerland and the U.s. were among the first players to react to the news by expressing their disappointment and their sadness after the publication of the bad news.

Lewis said: “We would be delighted to see them both. We look forward to. We hope that we amuserons even more next year. “Federer has been operated on his right knee after the Match for Africa and his return to the field was expected for the season on grass, but the ATP and the WTA have permanently extended the suspension of the season until at least July 13, annulling completely the “grass swing”

Nevertheless, a lot of players, journalists and experts have expressed their doubts on the fact that the tennis season may resume in 2020.