Win 5 boxes Mexico City by OPI

This spring, be beautiful until the end of the nails! With its new range Mexico City, OPI takes you on a journey of eclectic strong colors in one of the cities to the artistic scene in the most flourishing in the world. OPI transforms the bottles into a range of artist and nails in a canvas personal for all those who want to express themselves with bright colors and fashion.

With this collection, OPI embouteille in its bottles of colorful prints of street style, the blend of cultural heritage, the former imbued with an atmosphere of modern urban as well as enthusiasm for design and art The result is a palette of spring refreshing, with colors for every taste among the shades of pastel yellow and mint, colors floral, vibrant orange, red and pink or darker shades of blue and purple.

The global Leader in the nail varnish and the care of professional for the beauty of the hands and feet, OPI offers products and services of high quality to beauty salons and their customers, while focusing on innovation, safety and security. The nail varnish OPI, known for their outstanding formula, their colours are at the cutting edge of fashion, and their names cults, offer a long-lasting and affordable luxury.

This is therefore not a surprise that many stars have adopted its products. Singers like Mariah Carey and Katy Perry even have their own collection!

Win one of five boxes put into the game

You dream to give your nails the artistic touch that will make them perfect? Then enter our contest. Fill out the form below and you could win one of five gift boxes Mexico City by OPI out of the game. Those this include:

The color Telenovela Me About It, Infinite Shine, 15 ml

A ProStay Primer, Infinite Shine, 15 ml

A ProStay Gloss, Infinite Shine, 15 ml

Period of participation: May 6, 2020.

