Winner of an Oscar as the daughter of Sly? Could it still happen? – Africadaidly – Betanews.fr

Recalling its actuator “Demolition Man” in 1993, which has since become a favorite among fans of the genre and collectors of shells – with the writer, Vanity Fair Daniel Waters declared during a short minute, Meryl Streep would have been able to play in a sequel as the daughter of Sly.

The original film, which included Sylvester Stallone and then the kind of basis just as bankable Wesley Snipes (her other film that year, “Boiling Point” was a bit stinky), tells the story of two men: a lord of the crime and a police officer at risk. Cryogéniquement frozen in 1996, they are reanimated in 2032 to as the dominant society changes, and that all crimes seem to be eliminated. The video artist Marco Brambilla directed the film, which featured a pre-“Speed” Sandra Bullock in the lead role female.

“In the film … [John Spartan, the character played by] Stallone mentions that he had a daughter, “says Waters, who has also written the comedy cult classic” Heathers “. “First of all, nobody seems to be making the calculation that the girl would be older than Stallone. We filmed a scene where… an actress that I like – Elizabeth Ruscio – it was in this great mini-series with Juliette Lewis called Fires in the home. No one has ever heard of, but this is awesome. Anyway, she ends up playing the daughter of Stallone. It is a scene for a tender [and it] just stop the film dead. Then, Joel [Silver]It’s like ” Cut-the. It is enough to cut it. “And so we cut the scene. And then I say to you, all of our first projections of the test… everyone thought Sandra Bullock was the daughter. Then, when they are about to have sex, while the audience is ” Oh, no “.

“And we thought:” maybe we should remove all mentions of the girl. “I can’t do it. We can’t do it. We are in need of something. And as Joel Silver, ” Meryl Streep is the daughter [for the sequel]. She needs a big action film at the box office. “I answer:” No, it does not. “But he was like,” If I make him do it, you’ll come? “Which is funny, because for me to get rid of Winona Ryder, I told him the story of his character in Heathers, go to Washington and work for a senator named Heather – played by Meryl Streep. She was like, ” I started to Meryl, she is horny. “Therefore, I am doomed, because no result of Meryl Streep does not occur. But yes, Joel has talked about a sequel. “

Waters, whose last film was “Vampire Academy” in 2014, said that Streep has never been asked to do the film and “I wasn’t going to call every week to follow up.”

Yet, while this discourse suggests to the writer that the time had come for a follow-up of late.

“Jesus, now you make me think of a sequel. Should I “clean” with the three shells and just have a chart … I mean, this would be the trailer. I would not even need to show the action, just a teaser of Stallone entering in a booth. He sees the three shells and turns to the camera: “do you Want to know, or what? “”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Taco Bell has recreated the version 2032, San Angeles of their restaurant at the San Diego Comic-Con 2018, so it’s safe to say that there is still a significant interest for the brand.