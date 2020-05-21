Winnie Harlow as a couple, with his old flirt ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Kendall Jenner is not going to be really thrilled… Winnie Harlow has set his sights on his former crush. It tells you more !

Cupid has not taken a vacation in this period of containment in the United States. And this is not Winnie Harlow, who will tell you the opposite ! After his break-up with rapper Wiz Khalifa, the model of 25-year-old has found love in the arms… of a former fling Kendall Jenner.

Rather annoying when you know that the young Canadian is a friend of the clan Kardashian-Jenner !

A basketball player who made her heart beating !

The lucky one is none other than Kyle Kuzma ! Playing in the team of the Lakers, the young man seems to crack all the young ladies that he meets. He would have had a small relationship with Kendall Jenner during the summer of 2019 before the start of a romance with Vanessa Hudgens.

It is now alongside Winnie Harlow that he seems to breakout since the month of April. The two lovebirds have been spotted hand in hand last weekend in Los Angeles.

Nothing like a global pandemic to bring two people together, right?! https://t.co/Ml0qssLzEc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 16, 2020

According to TMZ Sportsthey would be confined together. As you say that this new couple will not leave anyone indifferent. As long as it lasts !