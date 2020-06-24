Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism, the agent of the player crazy – News from the Series

The actress Winona Ryder, recently the poster of the mini-series uchronique The plot Against America, denounces the anti-semitism in Hollywood and blames it on Mel Gibson. The last agent denies their allegations.

Has the poster of the mini-series uchronique HBO’s The plot Against America, which follows the daily life of a jewish family affected by the policies of anti-semitic violence in the decade of 1940, Winona Ryder has shared in an interview for the Sunday Times their experiences with anti-semitism in Hollywood and, in particular, a very bad encounter with the actor Mel Gibson, who is “resquilleuse ovens” at a party in 1996.

She explains it this way : “We were at a party full of one of my very good friends, and Mel Gibson smoking a cigar. We were in the middle of a conversation and I said to my friend, who is gay, ‘Oh, wait, I’m going to get aids ?’ And then we came to speak of the jewish community and the fact that I am a jew, and he said to me: ‘You are not a resquilleuse ovens, isn’t it ?'”. This is not the first time that Winona Ryder made reference to this story, since she had already addressed the issue during an interview for GQ in the year 2010.

The agent of Mel Gibson states that the allegations of Winona Ryder are false : “It is wrong 100%. She has lied about a dozen years ago, when she spoke to the press and is still today. Furthermore, it is found in the fact that he had tried to apologize to her at the time. Have tried to contact with them, years ago, to confront her with her lies but she has always refused to respond to him.”

Without delay, Winona Ryder has posted a reply in the columns of TheWrap : “I believe in redemption and forgiveness, and I hope that Mr. Gibson has found a way to face his demons, but I’m not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I have been the object of hatred. It is a painful memory, and still present for me. It is only by assuming our responsibilities in the face of our deeds in the life that we can make peace and that we really respect each other, and I wish you good luck in this battle of a lifetime.”

The turbulent past of Mel Gibson

If you are representative of Mel Gibson denies the words of Winona Ryder, however, this is not the first time that the actor is accused of anti-semitism. Before a long descent to the underworld, Mel Gibson was arrested in 2006 for speeding and drunk and had insulted the police by hurling insults and anti-semitic. His alcoholism and his divorce with his wife Robyn drive in the nail, and then follows a long journey through the desert of Mel Gibson. When he returns to Hollywood, the actor insult to any journalist that are causing this dark period with him. But his demons are never far away, as in 2011, Mel Gibson’s back, and narrow escapes from the jail after being beaten and insulted by the racist comments about his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

The film projects are gradually falling to the water for the actor, who even goes to clasher with screenwriter Joe Eszterhas, whose script about the life of Judas Maccabeus, had been rejected by the Warner and Mel Gibson. Joe Eszterhas was then accused Mel Gibson of anti-semitism, saying that, according to him, the director has never had the intention of putting in scene this movie and that he had announced the project to improve their image. Since then, Mel Gibson, supported by a good part of the profession of Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr., is the entrance in the front of the stage with thou shalt not kill that he carries out in the year 2016 and Dragged across the asphalt until the year 2019.

