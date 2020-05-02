Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen, the muses of the new H&M campaign

The Swedish giant presents, Monday, 19 march, his campaign spring 2018 featuring a group of several women, including american actresses Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen. Surrounded by models of world-famous, the two muses are evolving under the sun of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After having enrolled Saskia de Brauw for her new collection H&M Studio, the brand of ready-to-wear appeals to two big names in the film, Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen, to present his collection for spring 2018. The two new muses emphasize the spirit of modern and casual collection, highlighted refined details.

H&M signs a new collection dominated by black and white, enhanced by a few touches of red and blue. The parts are rather loose, and make beautiful ruffles and floral prints in a very feminine. The cloakroom consists of light dresses, pants volume XXL, jeans and blouses, among others.

Made in Buenos Aires, the commercial, which celebrates the friendship, the complicity and femininity, with a cast composed of the two stars of the campaign, accompanied by the tops Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers, Imaan Hammam and Naomi Shimada, and singer Andrea Valle. A cast of eclectic, where each personality is brought to the forefront.

“I love the authenticity with which the H&M campaign celebrates women. I find it very refreshing, but most importantly really needed today in our culture, a way to celebrate both the other and oneself,” says Winona Ryder in a press release.

To see the video : https://youtu.be/t-ioZDeER-s

Also shot in Buenos Aires, the poster campaign is essentially based on the models Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers, and Imaan Hammam.

The new collection H&M spring 2018, will be offered for sale from march 22 in all stores and online on www.hm.com.