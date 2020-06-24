Winona Ryder : your very serious accusations against Mel Gibson

In a new interview with Time, Winona Ryder has spoken of his experience in the face of anti-semitism in Hollywood. While the actress has made serious allegations against Mel Gibson, the representative of the latter is expressed.

Ten years after its first charge, Winona Ryder brings him back to Mel Gibson. In an interview with the Timesstar Strange Things revealed that the actor, 64 years of age, he would have made a comment and moved on the fact that she is jewish : “We were in a party full of friends, and Mel Gibson smoking a cigar, and we all talked and we said to my friend who is gay : ‘Oh, wait, I’m going to get Aids ?’ And then, the discussion was deflected on the jewish people and he said : ‘You’re not a resquilleuse oven, isn’t it ?“Winona Ryder continued : “There have been times when people have said to me : ‘Wait, you’re jewish ? But you’re so pretty !’ There was a movie a couple of years ago, it was a piece of time and the studio head, who was jewish, told me that it was ‘too jewish’ to be part of a royal family.“

Questioned by the american website TooFabthe representative of Mel Gibson said later in the day : “This is fake 100 %. She has lied about it, there are more than ten years ago, when she had spoken with the press, and is still today. In addition, she lied when he said that he had tried to apologize to her at the time. Got in contact with him, there are many years, to be confronted with their lies, and she had refused to speak with him.“

Mel Gibson is anti-semitic ?

If you are representative of star denies the words of Winona Ryder, the actor had been done about anti-semitic ten years ago. Placed in the custody of the police for drunk driving, Mel Gibson is said to have told the police who arrested him : “Fucking jews… The jews are responsible for all the wars in the world !“In 2016, during an interview granted to Variety he said : “It was an unfortunate incident. I was drunk and angry, and stopped. I have been registered illegally by a police officer without scruples that has never been tried for this crime (…) Ten years have passed. I feel very good. I’m sober, all these things, and for me it is a dark event from the past. But the other challenge on the table, what I find distressing, because I do not understand why this is still a problem after ten years. If I was really what they say, a kind of hatred, there would be evidence of conduct somewhere. There never has been. I have never discriminated against anyone or do anything that makes me rely on that reputation.”

