“Witches in Hollywood”, an entertaining documentary available on OCS

Since a few years already, the figure of the witch has been enjoying a resurgence of popularity, that seems to go hand-in-hand with the various feminist movements emerged in the United States, of #MeToo to #BalanceTonPorc. This discount in front of the figure of the witch seems to have reached its apogee with the success of the excellent essay by Mona Chollet, a journalist with the World Diplomatic : Witches : the power unbeaten women. In Witches in Hollywoodavailable since April 12, on OCS, the documentary filmmaker Sophie Peyrard reveals how Hollywood has crystallized the image, sometimes frightening, sometimes attractive, witch.

A history of women and the cinema

The documentary Witches in Hollywood we therefore proposed that discover the evolution of the figure of the witch in Hollywood cinema. In the course of interviews with essayists american, some of whom consider themselves “witches”, the viewer is invited to discover how the figure of the witch in Hollywood is inextricably linked to the slow evolution of women’s rights in the United States.

This vision, the socio-history of the hollywood cinema, allows us to understand the various links that separate the wicked witch of the ugliness frightening Snow white and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)the first feature-length animated film from the Disney studio, to Hermione Granger, the best friend of Harry Potter, became a model for generations of young readers (as much as a fantasy for generations of spectators fell under the spell of his interpreter, the movie, Emma Watson).

In dissociating the History of Hollywood film in american History from the point of view of women, Sophie Peyrard makes us see in a different light numbers for movies and tv shows considered as we consider today gladly as cults : The Wizard of Oz Victor Fleming (1939), My wife is a witch René Clair (1942), My witch beloved William Asher (1964), Rosemary’s Baby by Roman Polanski (1968), Carrie au Bal du Diable Brian de Palma (1976), The Witches of Eastwick George Miller (1987), Charmed Constance M. Burge (1998), or Buffy against the Vampires Joss Whedon (1997) and Sabrina the teenage witch of Nell Scovell (1996). The opportunity also for us to discover films such as The Adorable nearby Richard Quine (1958), Season of the Witch George Romero (1972), or The Craft Andrew Fleming (1996).

You will have understood, we urge you to explore this documentary, available on OCS, and which also provides for us the opportunity to demonstrate, once again, what is the point of genre films, including the geeks are fond, is not far from the thematic society of our time, far from it.