with five of his best feats revealed !

The 5 best feats Nicki Minaj has been unveiled ! MCE TV gives you more details.

The singer Nicki Minaj has no less than 107 entries in the classification Billboard Hot 100. In fact, she was present with her songs during almost the entire years of 2010.

This time Nicki Minaj has reached the top of the Hot 100 ! In fact, this week, and the first time the feat with the Doha cat “Say So” is number 1.

Elsewhere Nicki Minaj is one of the singer the most popular in featuring. In fact, the singles, where it appears is often found in the ranking of the hits of the moment.

It is, therefore, that these feats are always a hit ! Here’s to you top 5 of his best feat.

Nicki Minaj: her top 5

In 5th position we find Ariana Grande ” Side to Side “. Released in 2016, the single pop is very different from the registry of Nicki Minaj.

And yet, the singer surprised us with a third verse notes reggae. It will conclude then by “I’m the queen of rap and Ariana manages the pop “.

In 4th position we chose Big Sean “Dance (A$$)” released in 2011. On this single the zappeuse american has put her voice in the chorus.

And every time, the young woman will remind his fans who is the boss. It of course !

At the 3rd position we find the song of Trey Songz ” Bottoms Up “. Released in 2010the singer will participate in a verse-wide.

In this one, the zappeuse is accompanied by his band. It will make a spectacular appearance that will not let the listeners are insensitive.

The 2nd best feat is probably “Flawless” with Beyoncé. Released in 2014, it was the 1st collaboration between the two singers.

She will sing a verse and memorable. In fact, she sang to an impressive pace.

Finally, the number 1 is obviously the feat with Kanye West’s ” Monster. Released in 2010 was one of the best album of the decade.

