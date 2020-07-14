With Greyhound, Tom Hanks offers Apple TV+ the first real cardboard

USS Greyhoundthe war movie with Tom Hanks (who also wrote the story), that could well be the first great success of Apple TV+. Put on the net last Friday, the film has signed the best weekend the history of the streaming service, according to sources Deadline.

Obviously, the site has not received any type of sales, but it seems that the weekend of release of the feature film on the Apple TV+ has known a success comparable to that of a great success of summer in the cinema — Greyhound was also in cinemas on the 19th of June, but due to the coronavirus Sony has preferred to sell to the highest bidder.

Apple has paid the sum of $ 70 million dollars to win the jackpot. Money well spent : the attraction of the blockbuster is that 30% of the spectators were new entrants to the streaming platform. And Greyhound is doing better than the The Show Of The Morning and Defending Jacobthe two series of Apple TV+ (the latter, starring Chris Evans, who had been the program that has the best service started).

Credit : Apple.

Apple hopes to continue breaking records with the following output : Killers of the Flower of the MoonMartin Scorsese with Leo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro ; The emancipationthe Will Smith movie, which cost $ 120 million ; or Blind Snowthe adaptation of the COMIC with Jake Gyllenhaal. Without forgetting Foundation, Masters of the Air, etc