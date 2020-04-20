With her concert “One World”, Lady Gaga collects 127.9 million of dollars of pledges

The virtual event, organized by Global Citizen and singer, has brought together dozens of stars for a show of nearly six hours in order to support the nursing staff and the WHO.

Lady Gaga has attracted more than 22 million internet users on the YouTube account of the Global Citizen. In France, the show has been broadcast on four television channels and on the internet.

Poker game winner for Lady Gaga. In the night from Saturday to Sunday, his show “One World : Together at Home” (“A world, set in the home”), organized in collaboration with Global Citizen, a movement which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030, has raised not less than 127.9 million of dollars of donations from the organizer on Twitter.

The benefit concert virtual had for vocation to support the nursing staff on the ground around the world as well as the solidarity Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 launched by the world Health Organization (WHO). Lady Gaga has reacted strongly to this result by thanking Global Citizen, WHO, as well as all those who participated in any way to the project. “I am very humble to have participated in this project. Thank you. Thank You Global Citizen. Thank you WHO. I love you.“

More than 22 million viewers

Many stars have answered the call and came out to sing and express themselves in this show of nearly six hours will be broadcast on television and on the internet. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Lizzo, the Rolling Stones, Bill Gates, but also Angela or Christine and the Queens have participated in this great gathering. The opportunity for many internet users and viewers to see their idols and discover new artists.

On the YouTube account of the Global Citizen, the event was attended by over 22 million people from around the world. It will, however, still have to wait for the international audiences accounted for both on the internet and the small screen. In France, four tv channels broadcast the event condensed to two hours in the morning. On the internet France Television, Gross, and beIn Sports has broadcast the entire show. These last two have attracted a little more than three million users combined.

In comparison, the musical event Live Aid in 1985 had been followed by nearly two billion people in the world, a record that could well fall in the next few days.