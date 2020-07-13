with her dress of pink satin, she sets fire to the stage !

We are going to focus our gaze on a star that managed to marry fashion and music. It can be a source of inspiration : Celine Dion.

A manic fashion

Celine Dion famous in all of his songs, with his voice and coppered, lately, has also become a” addicted “for the mode. It is also known as the” the most elegant “with the collaboration of Sydney Lopez, your hair stylist and Pepe Muñozyour illustrator and consultant.

Previously on the stage, the artist makes two simultaneous exhibitions through their harmonious songs that make us vibrate, and held splendid each time of change, it is a true entertainment professional.

Because of this, it is difficult for fans or viewers to not take a look in your account of Instagram in hopes of news or at least have a small mountain of your idol : topic, pictures, videos and especially fashion.

Unfortunately, the current situation, to enter the phase of quasi-impossible for the artist, but complete as is, Celine Dion enjoy the moment of containment to try to satisfy the French, and all users of the internet, through the publication of videos in your account.

The famous pink dress

If it is usual, the public is only visible with a suit to show very unique, with the sometimes makes a parade, now, with the help of these videos, you have the opportunity to see her in different outfits : jogging, evening gown, it can be a bit of an exaggeration.

Celine Dion, unhinged fashion highlights personality, and makes sure that all women and girls will have the opportunity to distinguish themselves. So, recently, we proposed a famous with a strapless dress.

What you can win at this famous dress ? You can highlight your silhouette. So, you want your turn to be unique, of class, like Celine Dion, or a dream that all the eyes point to that during a match ?

Girl, you want to be sublime, and that all the boys are courting you ? Trust Celine Dionwithout a doubt, is its source of inspiration, regardless of the clothes that you can dream of : the night, the dance, the reception, or the date.

International news : George Floyd

Celine Dion uses your account on Instagram, not only for the pleasure of the French and to all the users by diffusing its life as a star, but also to tell you that she is also a citizen, interested in the daily life, including social events.

It has, therefore, bearing in mind some observations in connection with the case, George Floyd. In the Face of this situation, it is difficult for the artist to find the words to formulate at least one sentence to express your point of view.

But even so, she was able to say that it is a form of injustice and tragic that it is hard to imagine the pain that you may feel for the family of George Floyd in the face of such a situation.

In comparison with the social life, the desire of this artist is that racism no longer exist in the world so that all may live in peace and harmony.

But, faced with the reality of what is happening in the united States, this is a paradox, given that the riot continues their magnitude.