With It Running, Roger Federer launches into the basketball of the city

Posted on July 10. 2020 at 6: 00 am

“The Roger “. White, bill classic in simplified form, the pair of sneakers launched worldwide on July 6 by tennis player Roger Federer and softly called his name was devised in collaboration with the swiss label that you are Running specializing in running shoes and running gear. This basket – which is not intended for sports performance – it is the first building on the alliance forged between the athlete and the company, with headquarters in Zurich. In fact, more than a simple ambassador, Roger Federer is associated with the three founders of the brand from the past month of November, and to participate fully in their new role.

“ There was, in reality, never really considered having my own shoe. However, it is fairly easy to get a new model and sign my name in a logo. The success of the Implementation began to tickle my curiosity. In the past two years, I saw these shoes everywhere. And I didn’t need to look far, since we are neighbors. I’ve met with the teams, and the idea of a partnership came naturally. We have begun to talk about shoes, before you even get to an agreement “details of the tennis champion.

Sacred “Man of the decade” for the american version of the magazine GQ last December, the swiss Roger Federer, who admits the fact of possessing more than 250 pairs of shoes, she confesses, in fact, the focus more and more fashionable. “Let’s say that I want to be elegant on the red carpet, fun-t-it. And it is true that in the last ten years, the shoes have gained more and more importance in my dressing room. In the life of every day, what matters most to me is to be comfortable, so yes, I’m more often in sneakers. “ Its own model, the man with the 103 titles won, was conceived as a return to the sources : “I was inspired by the tennis shoes of the 1970s and 1980s, which had a pure line and elegant, in the manner of those worn by Björn Borg, John McEnroe or Yannick Noah. “ A vintage spirit, but with the latest technology.

At the launch of his own pair, Roger Federer also invested highly lucrative market. “The global market is more than 80 million euros, and continues to grow. In France, a pair of shoes that are sold in two is a pair of sneakers “confirms the journalist Pierre Demoux, author of the book of the survey The Odyssey of basketball. How the sneakers have walked about the world (editions I, 2019).

Sneakers superstars

Number of high-level athletes are, before him, he ventured into the field of basketball of the signature. With success. Already in 1930, the american basketball player Chuck Taylor has been associated with the label, Converse put his paw in the flagship model All-Star, known since then under the name ” Chuck Taylor All Star “. This is the first time that the name of a sport is as well associated to a brand. In the 1970s, is the champion of tennis and american Stan Smith, who signed an alliance with the manufacturer of the German team Adidas and lends his name to a basketball of white color with a touch of green. In 1990, he made his entry in the book Guinness world records thanks to the number of pairs sold worldwide : 22 million. Since then, it has reached 70 million dollars.

The most beautiful example of success is, without doubt, the model of Air Jordan, a subsidiary of Nike, created in 1988, whose logo incorporates the iconic silhouette of american basketball player Michael Jordan. More than 100 million pairs have been in the past, while a model that is worn by the athlete was sold at auction last may for the “modest” sum of $ 560,000.

Roger Federer : legend in the foot©Juergen Teller for That

“The shoes signed by the great names of this sport continue to have the support of the public. They have to go through the time and generations. It is almost the norm nowadays for an athlete to have a shoe to his name. It is a condition, however, is required : the sporty side of the person must be exceptional and recognized by all. It is also necessary to have a large community of fans. This is the case of Roger Federer. It is enshrined in the tennis legend. In addition, it has the image of the sporting gentleman, he is always very fair-play, very elegant, there is no lack of golf courses in his career and he embodies a true model. It is just as important as the product itself “analysis of Pascal Monfort, founder of the consultancy brand strategy of the REC. “The marketing of the credibility of Roger Federer is, without doubt, the credibility of this sport. And shows a perfect success. “adds Pierre Demoux.

A not in the ” style of life “

The bet is equally tantalizing to the young people of the swiss brand they Are Running. Launched in 2009 by the triple champion of the biathlon world and multiple winner of the Ironman of Olivier Bernard and his friends, Caspar Coppetti and David Allemann, she was able to quickly establish as one of the niche brands to follow. “When we started, many people told us we were crazy, that the market was saturated “explains David Allemann. A little over ten years later, the small business that comes from the swiss Alps employs 600 people all over the world, and is deployed between the united States, South America, Europe and Asia. And, in recent years, its logo of rounding has been seen on the feet of various personalities and diverse, such as the actors Will Smith or Emma Stone, but also of the fashion designer, Jonathan Anderson.

The brand of the label ? CloudTec, the patented technology provide comfort and performance. With ” The Roger “, Is Running a step more in the category of ” life-Style “, after the release of his first pair of shoes of sport of the city, the Cloudnova, the past month of may. “Today, a sports brand should have a proposal accessible to non-athletes. This allows us to reach a wider audience and thus be able to diversify.”says Pierre Demoux. With Roger Federer in their portfolio, this change could be endorsed. “Our partnership with Roger took on the tone of a casual conversation between friends, but it will live in the long term. We have several ideas “continues David Allemann.

For a start, different colors in the model should see the light of day in the next few months. “Everything was very fast, we’re going to take the time to develop the suite. We have another project underway, but I prefer not to say much “adds, as enigmatic, Roger Federer. What takes your breath away to a horde of fans in a lot of games, the player is being removed from the courts until the year 2021 due to an injury.