With ” Jesus Is King “, Kanye West tries to regild his blazon – Young Africa

After her last protrusions (support for Donald Trump, claims that the slaves had chosen their condition…), Kanye was in need of renewing its image. And what better than a small passage through the confessional to offer a redemption express ?





His ninth album, Jesus Is King, is as much an ode sincere to the almighty that a staging of his own change of religion. Because the ultra-groove “Yeezus” has changed. Since January, the rapper gives offices, the ” Sunday Service “in the suburbs of Los Angeles, where he lives with his wife, Kim Kardashian. A large choir of 80 people serves and moves to his company for great masses travelling (in the tradition of baptist Churches) of Chicago at the festival Coachella.

It is this gospel choir, which kicks off with the title “Every Hour” an album guaranteed to be free of swearing, nor other references of demonic sex or drugs. In an interview for the radio Beats 1, Kanye West revealed that he had required of its employees who are not married that they do not have sexual intercourse during the conception of the disc. A kind of puritanism late for the one that was still in September 2018 the artistic director of Pornhub Awards, an awards ceremony honouring the best performances for adults.

But it would be dishonest to see in this new album is very short (twenty-seven minutes) a simple coup marketing. First of all because the star of the twenty-one Grammy Awards, spoke of his faith in ” Jesus Walk “… a title released fifteen years ago. And this theme reappeared regularly since in his work, until at the very self-centered (and blasphemous) ” I am a God “, in 2013.

Holy water

But also because the artist has created an exploration sincere his faith and he proved, as usual, remarkable rhetorical art. On the second track of the album, ” Selah “, the church organ, choirs and drums martial add to the urgency of the message of Kanye West, who quotes the Gospel according to saint John. On ” Everything We Need “, it is limbo a will be electronic, reverb and vocoder, the voice of his fellow Ty Dolla $ign sings ” We Began After the Storm Inside “…

This image of ” the man who can be reborn, touched by the grace of God, is a recurring one in Kanye West. In short, this album is soaked in the holy water of emerging securities devilishly effective, because with God, the rapper has finally found a subject to his measure. It has also recently promised a new album for Christmas soberly titled Jesus Is Born.

