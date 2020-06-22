With nearly a billion users in the world, we must be afraid of the big “villain” TikTok ?

Illustration of the application of TikTok. — Hollandse Hoogte/SIPA



The health crisis due to the coronavirus and containment measures have also driven the popularity of the social network, which until now mainly a playground for the young.

“In a couple of months, we went from a platform for video “light” to a true social network account,” says Jonathan Le Borgne, a strategy consultant in the social networks.

The success of the application that it is today in the highest peak. An investigation has been initiated in the united States for “threatening national security” and the Committee of european data protection, announced a couple of days, focus on the practices of the social network.

We have filmed, look at us, we like it… Even if you’re not a teenager, you have certainly already heard of TikTok, or even seen one of these short videos in this mobile application which belongs to the chinese giant ByteDance. The health crisis because

the coronavirus and containment measures have propelled them to the top of the popularity of this social network, which has until now mainly a playground for the young. “The platform has been particularly popular for internet users to be entertained

during the confinement. He helped the French to overcome this difficult period, ” said TikTok France.

Its success is based on the recovery of the codes for the main platforms : the Consumer video vertical platform messaging of a hashtag, the appearance of the filters, while the incorporation of a new way of staging and produce its content,” he said 20 Minutes Jonathan Le Borgne, strategy consultant

in the social networks. “We can already say, that the application is now part of the platforms that count. It is in the closed circle of social networks with global reach “. With its exponential growth,

TikTok panics today the counters, but the increase of the platform of china also raises many concerns in the united States and in Europe.

Driven by the contention ” with nearly a billion users “

According to SensorTower, a company that measures the popularity of applications, TikTok has passed in April of 2 million downloads in the world, which attracts many new subscribers with the pandemic. The application, which had 800 million users in its community, in January, near the today’s millions of members. “The period just ended has strengthened the popularity of the platforms, and in particular to TikTok,” confirms 20 Minutes Fabien Laxague, a spokesman for TikTok France.

The application has also been exploited in the Hexagon. “TikTok had 4 million users in the year 2019, and then in 2020, there are almost 6.5 billion dollars. It is colossal,” says Jonathan Le Borgne.

The containment measures have increased the audience of the social network, now accompanied by adults, while he was here especially popular among young people. “Of course, we have a core target who are the Millennials, but in itself, our spectrum of hearing is much broader. And it is this that has revealed the crisis that we have experienced”, says Fabien Laxague. “The arrival of some celebrities [

Messi, Ronaldo, Jennifer Lopez ou encore Mariah Carey] as well as large influenceuses, have begun to do the video formats for the containment, has brought a new audience, a new generation of older adults “, decrypts, and Jonathan Le Borgne, one of the best connoisseurs of TikTok in France.

“We went from a platform for video “light” to a true social network account “

The advertisers are also a little less reluctant than before and is starting to invest a little more in the platform. Brands such as Coca-Cola or Orangina are now present in the application. ” The recent arrival of the main French media as The World or The Team it also allows the social network to take on a new dimension in the diffusion of different content, the less personal and more informative,” adds the consultant in strategy in the social networks. “Finally, TikTok is reminiscent of the beginnings

of Facebook and Instagram. The application uses the same strategy of their competitors, the establishment of associations to establish a certain legitimacy “.

The social network has also taken a turn “militant” in recent weeks, the mobilization for good causes such as the fight against the sexual harassment or, even more recently, the fight against racism with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Almost 8 thousand million videos have been exchanged under this key word, that became viral

after the death of George Floyd in the united States. “It is something quite new. The youth of today as an activist tool, claim to receive messages,

in particular, in the debate for the presidential race. And, at the same time, we see fewer videos of karaoke, choreography… In a couple of months, we went from a platform for video “light” to a true social network account,” says Jonathan Le Borgne.

The meeting of Triumph at Tulsa sabotaged by fans of K-pop in TikTok ? https://t.co/FpLko2g427 — 20 Minutes (@20minutes) June 21, 2020

An application ” under high surveillance “

The success of the application, belonging to the chinese giant ByteDance, and its exponential growth, worried now at the highest peak, within the same governments. In early march, the u.s. The congress has passed a law that prohibits the use of the platform by employees of federal agencies, elected officials, fearing that the company provided information to the chinese government. A investigation for “threatening the interests and security of the country”, has also been open the past month of November in the united States. And a couple of days, it is the european Committee for the protection of data (PBD), announced a focus on the practices of the social network. The european Parliament is particularly concerned about”

methods of data collection, TikTok “.

“It was a year and a half, we have already said that TikTok was a haven of pedophiles and that it was a platform can be dangerous for teens. The application has now changed, but the concerns persist, and the application still raises a lot of suspicion, rightly or wrongly,” says Jonathan Le Borgne, who recalls that TikTok is the first foreign point of support, as strongly abroad. “This is the first of a Web-based chinese,

the success of Web giants such as WeChat be that until now have remained confined to Asia,” he adds. “When the problem of the collection of personal data, this is a concern inherent to all social platforms “.

Aware of the suspicion that it may bring, the app is trying today to reassure its users. “We take privacy very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that TikTok is still a secure network for our members”, says the spokesman of TikTok France. “We have strict rules of the community. Have been updated in January to make them more accessible and easier to comprehend by users “. Last December 31, TikTok has also published

its first transparency report. “This is a strong a social network as young as ours, this shows that the efforts we are making in this field “, adds Fabien Laxague. The application of videos has also increased its efforts to convince its independence from Beijing, to announce the upcoming opening of a “centre of transparency” in Los Angeles, with the aim of reassuring consumers on the collection of data.