With “One World: Together At Home”, Lady Gaga is better than all the festivals

The program of "One World: Together At Home", among others, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga and Elton John.

MUSIC – programming to rival Coachella. This Saturday, April 18, the american singer Lady Gaga, and the association Global Citizen organized a grand musical event, without a doubt, the most important of this containment. His name? “One World: Together At Home” [“Un Monde: Ensemble chez soi”, en français].

Thought, “in support of the health professionals on the front line” of the fight against the coronavirus, it is a concert broadcast on television and on the social networks in the world. “We want to emphasize the severity of this historic movement unprecedented […] and to celebrate the power of the human mind, pointed out to the interpreter of ‘Stupid Love’. During the concert, ask your wallet and enjoy the show because you deserve it all.”

To follow live on tv

Angele Celine Dion, but also Lizzo, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones. From among them, dozens of renowned artists will follow one another in front of their camera in turn.

In France, their concerts will be accessible from the social networks of the event. The dissemination will be provided from 20 hours on the site of France Télévisions france.tv and 6Play. On tv, France 2, W9, and RTL2 will take over from 2 hours in the morning, in the night of Sunday, April 19.

