With that Robert Pattinson has he been as a couple ?

Already at the beginning of the international success that we know him, Robert Pattinson showed his intention not to over-expose his intimate life publicly. It is for this reason that his couple with Kristen Stewart has long been the subject of rumors, without that the lovebirds do decide to comment on it during long months.

All the two main actors of the saga Twilightwhere they interpret a couple consisting of a human and a vampire crazy in love with each other, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson would yet put together shortly after the filming of the first installment in 2008.

They stay together nearly four years, after Kristen Stewart had finally confirmed their relationship during a public appearance. They separate, however, in 2013, after a scandal revealed by US Weekly, which announced in the summer of 2012 – photos – Kristen Stewart had an affair with Rupert Sanders, director of Snow white and the huntsman, the last film in which the actress played.

The media exposure of the deception would have made the situation all the more difficult for Robert Pattinson, while the actress has suffered much criticism accusing it of having broken the heart of”Edward Cullen”, the actor is sometimes confused with his famous character to the morals, but shown as a great romantic.

The public apology Kristen Stewart and her lover, also married and father of a family, therefore, are not managed to pick up the pieces in between the couple, who decides to put an end to his idyll in the shade of the paparazzi. Even if the rumors of a breakup have been written in the ink of the tabloids americans up to their formalization – Robert Pattinson has been overview recovering business at Kristen Stewart in spring 2013 – it was only in July 2014 that the main interested party decides toto confess publicly his separation with the actress, which allegedly took place in may 2013.

A few years later, on a tray televised u.s. in November 2019, Kristen Stewart seemed to be finally ready to discuss his long-standing relationship with Robert Pattinson with the benefit of hindsight : “This is the best. We have been together for years, it was my first true love”.

It added indeed to the protection of their private life : “One is deprived of so many experiences. We only walked not in the street holding hands because we were saying : ‘We don’t want to give them that'”.