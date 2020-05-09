With that the actors of Twilight are they a couple ?

You have followed throughout the saga romantic Twilight. The characters of Bella, Edward or Jacob have taken their bow in 2012 and since then, each actor has taken over the course of his life. With that sharing-t-he in their daily life ? It is the point on the actors as a couple.

The couples of the love triangle of Twilight

After a secret love affair which has ended in A of all the magazines, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have decided to stay as discreet as possible, each on their side. The actress of 28 years has had different love stories with her assistant, Alicia Cargile, the French singer Soko, the singer St. Vincent or even the fashion model Stella Maxwell. From December 2018, it is couple with the creative Sara Dinkin.

Robert Pattinson, 32 years old, was on his side engaged to the artist FKA Twigs, but the couple separated after three years of relationship. From July 2018, he is in a relationship with English model Suki Waterhouse for 26 years. Very discreet, the stars have never made appearances official together.

For his part, Taylor Lautner is now on the social networks unlike Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Incidentally, it is on his account Instagram we have learned that he was in a relationship with a young student nurse : Taylor Dome. Before it, he had had a few short relationships with actresses like Billie Lourd, Marie Avgeropoulos, or Lily Collins.

The marriages of the cast of Twilight

Other actors have decided to commit for life with their half. For Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), everything went very quickly. The actor of 33 years asked the dummy Brittnay Gonzales marriage in September 2017, and married her two months later after two years of relationship.

Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), it was largely inspired by the wedding of Bella and Edward during her own wedding. In July 2018, she said “yes” to the TV presenter Paul Khoury during a ceremony fairy in the forest.

Finally Nikki Reed, who played the blonde Rosalie Cullen, has found love with another vampire : actor Ian Somerhalder ! The latter played the beautiful Damon Salvatore in the series the Vampire Diaries. After having been married to singer Paul McDonald for three years, the actress of 30 years has married Ian Somerhalder in 2015. They are the parents of a small Bodhi Sun from July 2017.